BROCKWAY —The Curwensville softball team began the District 9 Class A playoffs with an offensive explosion in Monday’s 20-0 quarterfinal win over Otto-Eldred.

The Lady Tide continued its postseason journey Wednesday by getting locked in a pitcher’s duel in a semifinal shutout of No 2 seed Northern Potter as Addison Siple followed up her 3-inning, no-hitter against the Lady Terrors with a complete game 1-hitter in a 2-0 shutout of the Lady Panthers.

Siple struck out 16 batters, walked two and hit two in her 99-pitch masterpiece.

Northern Potter got a gem in the circle as well as Jaylynn Williammee limited Curwensville to just four hits and a walk, while striking out 11.

But the Lady Tide found enough offense to put a pair of runs on the board and set up a rematch of last year’s District Championship against DuBois Central Catholic, which bested Elk County Catholic 8-1 in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

After three scoreless innings, Curwensville pushed a run across in the top of the fourth inning against Williammee, who uncorked a wild pitch with two on and one out to allow Siple to cross the plate with the first run of the game.

Siple led off the inning by drawing a walk and moved to third on Ava Hainsey’s single.

After a strikeout, Siple scored on the wild pitch. Hainsey moved to third on the play, but was caught trying to steal home later in the inning.

Hainsey gave the Lady Tide some insurance in the top of the fifth with a clutch 2-out base hit that plated Addison Warren to make it 2-0. Warren doubled to lead off the inning.

While Siple only gave up the one hit, she did have to work most of the game with runners on base.

Northern Potter’s leadoff hitter reached base in every inning but the first and seventh.

The Lady Panthers’ best chance to score came in the bottom of the second when Siple hit the first and third batters of the inning with pitches. But with two on and just one out, Siple recorded consecutive strikeouts to work out of the jam.

Siple walked the leadoff batter in both the third and fourth but neither got any further than first base. The Lady Panthers put the first batter of the fifth inning on second base due to an error, but Siple stranded her there.

And Williammee broke up the no-hit bid with a leadoff single in the sixth, but Siple set down the final six batters she faced, four via strikeout, to finish off the 1-hitter.

Curwensville improved to 13-5 with the win, while Northern Potter ended its season at 15-4. The Lady Tide knocked Northern Potter out of the playoffs last season in the semis by a 7-0 score.

The third-seeded Lady Tide face off against top seed DCC Monday in a Memorial Day District 9 Softball Championship Quadruple Header at Heindl Field.

Game time for each class has yet to be determined.

The Lady Cardinals upended Curwensville 4-2 in 12 innings in last season’s D-9 title tilt.

Curwensville—2

Addison Warren c 3110, Kylah Wos 2b 3000, Addison Siple p 1100, Ava Hainsey 3b 3021, Abby Covert 0000, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 3000, Briah Peoples ss 3000, Addyson Neiswender lf 3010, Sydney Simcox cf 3000, Dani Sutika 1b 1000, Sylvia Witherite 1b 2000. Totals: 25-2-4-1.

Northern Potter—0

Serenity Risser ss 3000, Myah Kibbee c 3000, Jaylynn Williammee p 3010, Taylor Knowles 1b 1000, Maddie Pamatier cf 3000, Izzy Price 3b 2000, Brooke Lane lf, 2000, Riley Knowles 2b 2000, Miranda Jacoby dp 2000. Totals: 23-0-1-0.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 000 101 0—2 4 2

Northern Potter 000 000 0—0 1 2

Errors—Wos, Witherite; Prince, Palmatier. 2B—Warren. HBP—Siple (by Williammee); Prince (by Siple), Knowles(by Siple), SB—Koval, Hainsey. CS—Hainsey.

Pitching

Curwensville: Siple—7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO.

Northern Potter: Williammee—7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—Williammee.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: