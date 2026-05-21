GasBuddy, the fuel savings platform empowering drivers to choose their road to savings, today released its 2026 Summer Travel Survey results and forecast, revealing that American road trip culture is showing resilience even as gas prices surge to levels not seen in years. GasBuddy forecasts the national average will reach $4.48 per gallon on Memorial Day, up sharply from $3.14 per gallon a year ago, and could average $4.80 per gallon over the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day*, with the possibility of all-time record highs if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for a significant portion of the summer.

Despite the price surge, 56% of Americans still plan to drive more than two hours this summer, though that’s down from 69% last year — a meaningful shift reflecting the financial strain on travelers. Of those still hitting the road, 38% expect to drive more than five hours to their destinations, and the majority plan multiple trips. Cost is now the dominant travel consideration, cited by 53% of respondents as a top priority, with 67% saying gas prices are directly impacting their driving plans and 36% saying rising costs are causing them to take fewer road trips altogether.

Travelers are adapting and leaning heavily on savings tools. 83% plan to use GasBuddy to find the lowest prices, and most are willing to drive 2-3 miles out of their way to save at the pump. For those choosing where to fill up, cents off per gallon is the overwhelming loyalty driver, cited by 90% of respondents.

“This is the most volatile summer at the pump in years, and the Strait of Hormuz closure is at the center of it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Americans are going to pay billions more to get where they’re going this summer, and even after the Strait reopens, it could take a year or more for gas prices to fully recover. Some states are already suspending gas taxes to ease the pain, and federal discussions are underway. Every bit of relief matters. Use every tool you have, including GasBuddy, to find the lowest price near you.”

The national average price of gasoline is projected to be $1.48 more expensive on this Memorial Day compared to last year, driven primarily by the Strait of Hormuz closure and its disruption to global oil supply. Refinery dynamics, the approaching Atlantic hurricane season, OPEC production, and declining global inventories add further upward pressure. If the Strait remains closed for much of the summer, prices could reach beyond $5 per gallon and potentially set new all-time records. Even after the Strait fully reopens, sub-$3 gas is unlikely to return for many months — possibly more than a year.

*The summer average forecast of $4.80 per gallon reflects current market conditions and is subject to significant change based on geopolitical developments. This figure will be updated as the situation evolves. Methodology: GasBuddy’s 2026 Summer Travel Survey was conducted from May 15–18, 2026, among a random group of GasBuddy users.

About GasBuddy

GasBuddy is the savings platform that empowers drivers to choose their road to savings. With over 150 million downloads, industry-leading real-time fuel price data, rewards and discounts that go further than gas, and the Pay with GasBuddy+ membership program, GasBuddy is reshaping everyday savings and mobility. Owned and operated by PDI Technologies, GasBuddy connects top brands with millions of digitally engaged consumers—wherever the road takes them—by unlocking data and insights into purchase patterns through a frictionless experience. To learn more about GasBuddy, visit gasbuddy.com.

SOURCE GasBuddy