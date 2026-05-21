“If It Has a Motor, Come Show It”

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) — On Saturday, May 23, the grounds of St. Michael’s Church will be packed with engines, exhaust, and iron as the local community gathers for the return of the Motor Cruise.

This isn’t your typical high-pressure judged show; instead, organizers are returning to a laid-back atmosphere that prioritizes camaraderie over competition.

The invitation to enthusiasts is simple and inclusive: if it has a motor, it belongs on the hill.

Camaraderie and Community Connection

Rather than a rigid schedule of events, this year’s Motor Cruise focuses on giving fellow enthusiasts a place to share their passion. Whether you plan to spend the entire day or just stop by for a few hours, the event welcomes every make and model—spanning generations of mechanical history.

The day officially kicks off with registration from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. To mark the occasion, the first 150 registered entrants will receive a commemorative dash plaque, provided by Steinman Building Systems.

To keep the diverse set of vehicles organized, the church grounds have been divided into specific showcase zones:

Cars and Tractors: Located on the scenic hill directly behind the church.

Motorcycles: Gathering on the lower lot on the same side as the church.

Heavy Duty Trucks: Home base will be at the lower end of the lot across from the church.

A Packed Slate of Door Prizes

The Motor Cruise also serves as a major showcase for local business support, with a massive array of door prizes set to be drawn starting at 2:00 p.m. Entrants must be present to win.

The prize list features a diverse set of donations:

Featured Giveaways: A $150 Gorjana jewelry gift card, a 3-month Clarion YMCA membership, and a Porter Cable impact driver kit from Tractor Supply.

Home and Outdoor: A custom fire ring from Swartzfager Welding, a wooden rocking chair from Briar Hill, and a bird feeder bundle from J&J Feeds.

Automotive Gear: Specialized kits and gear from NAPA, Elite Auto, S&W Auto Body, and Gatesman’s Auto Body.

Dining and Lifestyle: Gift certificates for Sweet Basil and Pale Whale, plus gift baskets from Deer Creek Winery and API.

Plan Your Visit

The show runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., providing the perfect backdrop for a Saturday afternoon stroll among vintage and modern machinery. In the event of bad weather, a rain date has been established for Sunday, May 24.

Shine up your chrome and head to the hill—at Mayfest’s Grand-Slam Motor Cruise, the community connection is just as impressive as the motors on display.

A Special Thanks to the Supporters

The 2026 Mayfest Community Association would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the local businesses and organizations that provided dash plaques and door prizes for this year’s event:

API

Briar Hill

Clarion Ford

Clarion YMCA

Cooksburg Cafe’

Deer Creek Winery

Elite Auto

Fore Factory

Gatesman’s Auto Body

Gorjana

J & J Feeds

Lander’s Store

Mayfest Community Association

NAPA

Pale Whale

Riverhill Automotive

S & W Auto Body

Safe Lite

Steinman Building Systems

Swartzfager Welding

Sweet Basil

Terry W. Kahle

Tionesta Builders

Tractor Supply (Cranberry)

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