Dwight Weible, 80, a longtime resident of the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2026. He was born in DuBois, PA on July 25, 1945, a son of the late Kermit Weible, Sr. and Ruth Alexander Thomas.

Dwight served in the United States Navy and worked at PHB as a quality control engineer for many years. Dwight was a dedicated member of the PCU resident council over the years and enjoyed golfing, bingo, and going to the casino.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kermit “Butch” Weible, Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Crawford and Paula Lee Young; and a special friend, Rebecca Wentz.

Survivors include his brother-in-law, Harry Young; his sister-in-law, Fae Weible; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends are invited to a graveside service, with full military honors, at the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home Cemetery on Tuesday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Road, Erie, 16504.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home Bingo Fund, 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, 16507.

Dwight’s family would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at the PA Soldiers and Sailors Home and AseraCare Hospice for their friendship, loving care, and compassion.

Please visit http://www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to leave a condolence on Dwight’s Tribute Page.

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