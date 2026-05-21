Joe Fleming (left) Scott Andrejchak (center) and Shawn Arbaugh (right are the final three candidates for the position of DuBois City Manager. The three candidates had the opportunity to meet with the DuBois City Council and members of the public Wednesday (Photo by Kim Kaschalk)

DuBOIS, Pa. — The final three candidates are vying for the position of DuBois city manager.

The DuBois City Council narrowed a field of 21 applicants down to three finalists and held a special meet-and-greet Wednesday for community members to meet the contenders. The finalists are Scott Andrejchak of Penn Hills, Shawn Arbaugh of DuBois and Joe Fleming of St. Marys.

Scott Andrejchak: Andrejchak has served as the municipal manager of Penn Hills for the past seven-and-a-half years. His background includes 10 months as an assistant professor at Butler County Community College, two-and-a-half years as the Butler County manager, two-and-a-half years as an adjunct professor in the department of environmental science at Thiel College and more than five years as the city manager for Sharon.

Andrejchak has served as the municipal manager of Penn Hills for the past seven-and-a-half years. His background includes 10 months as an assistant professor at Butler County Community College, two-and-a-half years as the Butler County manager, two-and-a-half years as an adjunct professor in the department of environmental science at Thiel College and more than five years as the city manager for Sharon. Shawn Arbaugh: Arbaugh previously served as the DuBois city manager for two years before resigning in 2024. He also served as the Sandy Township manager for seven years, the municipal manager for Bethel Park for two-and-a-half years, the township manager for South Londonderry Township and an environmental group manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for nine-and-a-half years. He is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Arbaugh previously served as the DuBois city manager for two years before resigning in 2024. He also served as the Sandy Township manager for seven years, the municipal manager for Bethel Park for two-and-a-half years, the township manager for South Londonderry Township and an environmental group manager for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for nine-and-a-half years. He is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Joe Fleming: Fleming has served as the city manager for St. Marys for the past five years. He has also spent nearly five years as a board member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Affairs, four-and-a-half years on the St. Marys Area School District Foundation board and one-and-a-half years on the St. Marys City Council.

About 25 to 30 people turned out to hear the candidates speak.

Each finalist introduced themselves and discussed their professional background. Council members asked residents to submit questions prior to Wednesday’s meeting for the candidates to answer. The questions covered several topics, including why the candidates want to work in DuBois, their management priorities, how they would address budgeting and spending, their strategies for attracting family-sustaining jobs, and their thoughts on artificial intelligence data centers and Amazon processing facilities.

The candidates also met with city staff prior to the public meeting.

The council called an executive session following the regular meeting. The council took no formal action but stressed that members will vote on the final hiring decision at the June meeting. Council members thanked the community for participating and praised the candidates for their interest.