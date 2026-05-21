A sign outside of the Clearfield Borough Administrative Offices (Photo by Kim Kaschalk)

CLEARFIELD, Pa. —District Attorney Ryan Sayers has issued the following statement regarding the alleged threats against members of the Clearfield Borough Council. The threats prompted the council to cancel tonight’s meeting. (Read more here: Threats Force Cancellation of Council Meeting – GantNews.com)

Good afternoon,

I was contacted by a media outlet in regard to the alleged threat to a

member of the Clearfield Borough Council. In order for information to

get out to all news agencies, here is the information that I provided:

The Clearfield Regional Police Department has made me aware of the

situation in regard to Clearfield Borough Council. The investigating

officer received screenshots of message to an individual Council member,

which was provided by the sender. Additionally, no formal complaint has

been made to the Clearfield Regional Police Department by said Council

member. Based on the review of the message, said message contains

accusations and vulgar references, but no such threat exists in that

message. If other actual threatening messages are brought to the

attention of law enforcement, then they will be reviewed and charged

appropriately.

Threats to public figures and officials are incredibly concerning

matters and taken very seriously by law enforcement. Such threats have

no place in our civil society! With that said, if a public official is

going to claim a threat has been made, then such a threat needs to have

actually occurred.

Ryan P. Sayers, Esq.