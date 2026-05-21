CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A former Coalport man convicted of two burglaries in 2023 pleaded guilty in a new burglary case on Monday.

Michael Lee Fyock, 48, whose current address is not listed, also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor criminal attempt/theft by unlawful taking. Judge Joshua S. Maines sentenced Fyock to serve 12 months to five years in state prison.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman gave Fyock a state prison term of 21 months to 11 years for the previous two burglary cases in April 2023, according to online court documents.

A state trooper, in their criminal complaint, wrote that they responded to a Bigler Township residence Dec. 30 to investigate a burglary report. While en route, the trooper was told that the male suspect had fled.

Another patrol unit came across the suspect hiding near the Madera Moose Lodge. The suspect was given commands to stop, but he continued to flee on foot. The suspect, identified as Fyock, was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Fyock allegedly admitted to police that he had entered the residence “to take things” because the prior resident stole items from him years ago. He stated that he entered through an open basement door and put the stolen items in a blue bag.

When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with two insurance investigators. One of them said they saw a male suspect fall from the roof of the home. This man then fled north away from the residence.

The investigating officer was able to locate marks in the snow where someone slid down from the roof. He was also able to locate the bag of miscellaneous items that Fyock was attempting to steal. This included multiple video game items, an Apple Watch, copper wire, house decorations, clothing and collectible items.

In the previous burglaries, Fyock stole firearms and a large amount of jewelry worth over $5,000 from one Gulich Township home and tried to hot wire a four-wheeler at a nearby residence. DNA taken from a partially filled bottle and a white tissue found at the first home were later found to match Fyock’s DNA profile.