ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police say a Brookville man was injured when his vehicle was rear-ended and pushed roughly 200 feet down State Route 36 in Rose Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 8:07 a.m. on May 15 on State Route 36, south of Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Paul A. Larson, 46, of Brookville, was traveling south in a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and came to a stop in the southbound travel lane while waiting to turn left into a parking lot. Traveling directly behind him was Ronald E. Parnell, 58, of Jefferson, Ohio, operating a 2006 Freightliner.

State police said Parnell was following too closely and struck the rear of Larson’s vehicle. The force of the impact pushed Larson’s car approximately 200 feet down the road.

Police reported the Freightliner came to a final rest on the shoulder of the southbound lane with disabling head-on damage. The Chevrolet Cruze traveled roughly 35 feet west of the roadway, coming to a rest with heavy rear-end damage.

According to the report, Larson suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS for treatment. Parnell escaped injury. Both operators were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, police said.

According to the report, Parnell was cited for following too closely.

Additionally, Larson was cited for driving without a license, according to police.

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