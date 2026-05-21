BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A 20-year-old local man faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors following an investigation into incidents involving juveniles at high school football games, according to police.

According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following charges against Damion Rittenhouse, of Brookville, on May 19:

Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Indecent Assault, Misdemeanor 2

The criminal complaint states the events occurred at the Brookville High School football field on August 22, 2025, and September 5, 2025. Two juvenile victims are involved in the case, police said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a 14-year-old victim told police that Rittenhouse made threats and sexual advances during the August football game. The complaint alleges that during a subsequent game on September 5, 2025, Rittenhouse put his arm around the victim and touched her breast.

The affidavit alleges that Rittenhouse told the victim, “If you were a little older, I would f*** you.” The complaint notes that Rittenhouse also stated that age does not matter.

A second victim, who was 15 years old at the time, told investigators that Rittenhouse frequently contacted her using multiple Snapchat accounts, according to the complaint. The affidavit said that Rittenhouse made comments about her body, and that he and a witness said they were waiting on her to turn 16 so they could have sex with her.

The complaint also alleged that Rittenhouse sent both girls explicit photos and asked for nude photos of them via Snapchat.

Police interviewed Rittenhouse on December 7, 2025. According to the affidavit, Rittenhouse initially denied flirting with the victims but later admitted to making several explicit statements, claiming he was joking. He also allegedly told police he didn’t realize the first victim was as young as she was, and that he felt she was retaliating against him because he would not give her a vape.

Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak issued a summons on May 19, court records show. Rittenhouse is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 2.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.

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