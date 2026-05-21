JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney recently released details on several unrelated incidents across Jefferson County.

DUI Charges in Summerville

Troopers reported that a driver was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Summerville Borough on May 19. According to police, the stop occurred at approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harrison Street. The operator of a 2008 Nissan Altima allegedly displayed signs of impairment from a controlled substance and was arrested for suspected DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

Equipment Theft in Pine Creek Township

In a separate incident, troopers investigated a reported theft involving vehicle equipment in Pine Creek Township. Police said a 44-year-old man from Bridgewater, Virginia, reported on May 4 that he had quit his job but previously purchased a Freightliner refrigerator unit for the tractor-trailer he had been driving. The man told police he was allegedly not being allowed to retrieve the item to return it for a refund. The reported value of the refrigerator unit was listed at $1,278.19.

Knox Township Argument Turns Physical

Meanwhile, PSP Punxsutawney also responded to a reported physical altercation along Ramsaytown Road in Knox Township at approximately 6:00 p.m. on May 9. According to police, a verbal argument between a 27-year-old man from Summerville and a 34-year-old woman from Punxsutawney turned physical. The incident was classified as simple assault between entities.

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