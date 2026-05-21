ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police say a bizarre mishap involving a driver’s footwear caused a vehicle to swerve off the road and smash into a utility pole in Eldred Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville, the crash occurred at 11:23 a.m. on State Route 36, north of Route 949 in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Alayna R. Winters, 20, of Clearfield, was traveling south within the southbound lane of Route 36 in a 2007 Jeep. As the vehicle approached the crest of a hill, Winters attempted to slow down for a 2023 Subaru Outback traveling ahead of her.

State police said Winters’ shoe suddenly became wedged underneath the brake pedal, preventing her from slowing the vehicle down. The Jeep veered off the road and struck a utility pole at a listed speed of approximately 55 mph, the report stated.

According to police, despite the high-speed impact with the pole, Winters was not injured. The operator of the Subaru, Colette J. Diddle, 55, of North Olmsted, Ohio, and her passengers— Bonnie J. Diddle, 85, of East Liverpool, Ohio, and Donald A. Pattison, 59, of North Olmsted, Ohio— also escaped injury.

All drivers and passengers involved were wearing their lap and shoulder belts at the time of the collision, the report noted.

The Jeep sustained disabling damage from the impact and had to be towed from the scene.

According to the report, Winters was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.

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