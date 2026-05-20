PENFIELD- Parker Dam State Park has announced Memorial Day Weekend Events.

Friday, May 22, 2026

Bird Call Bingo

Birding by ear is something many people struggle with.

Join us for bird call bingo to learn some of the common and not so common bird songs you may hear in and around Parker Dam.

7:30 p.m.—Park Office Classroom

Saturday, May 23

Trees of the American Revolution Hike

Join the naturalist for a short walk to discuss trees of the revolution – those trees that had a part to play during this time frame 250 years ago. We will begin the program in the education classroom where you can find a slab of tree that dates back to that time frame and beyond. We will then hike out to six different tree species and discuss their roles during the revolution.

10 a.m. – Meet in office classroom

Earth: A Reality Check

How far away from the Earth does our atmosphere extend? We’re talking scale-model here. If the Earth were one meter in diameter, how far above the globe would it extend? How much water would there be? How far away would the moon be, and how large? Enjoy this scale-model Earth to put things into proper perspective.

1 p.m. – Upper Beach House Steps

Parker Dam History Hike

Join us for a look at how our park has changed over time, from pre-European contact to modern day. We will hike around the lake and highlight various aspects of the park’s history as we go.

7 p.m.—Meet at the Beach House steps.

Sunday, May 24

Creek Critters

Have you ever wondered what else lives in a stream besides fish? Join us to explore life under the stream surface. Check out what critters call the stream home with a close up look.

3:30 p.m.—Laurel Run Study Area

Eagle and Osprey Watch

Join us as we watch for the Bald Eagle and Osprey as they fish at Parker Lake. Learn some of the history surrounding the conservation of both species.

Bring a camp chair and a pair of binoculars if you have them.

6:30 p.m.— Beach House Stairs

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks website at www.visitPAparks.com, and clicking on Events Calendar.

“The primary purpose of Pennsylvania State Parks is to provide opportunities for enjoying healthful outdoor recreation and serve as outdoor classrooms for environmental education.”

Access for People with Disabilities

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. (Parker Dam State Park Complex: (814) 765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov)

With a minimum of one-week notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing may be available for educational programs.