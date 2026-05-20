DUBOIS, PA- Penn Highlands Healthcare invites the community to join them for Walk with a Doc at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater located at 9 Parkway Drive, DuBois City Park, DuBois on Saturday, May 30, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

This will take place alongside the Kick The Stigma event.

Walk with a Doc is an international health program that brings doctors and patients together for monthly walks. There is no cost to participate and all are welcome.

In the case of inclement weather, walks will take place inside of the DuBois Mall.