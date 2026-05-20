JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released detials on multiple incidents in the region, including impaired driving cases, with one involving a warrant, as well as an alleged scam in Washington Township.

Fairmount City Driver Arrested for DUI

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a traffic stop around 8:05 p.m. on May 15 along the 11300 block of Route 28 in Clover Township.

Police say the driver, a 34-year-old female from Fairmount City, was operating a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. Troopers said she displayed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge David Inzana’s office.

Drug Possession, Warrant Arrest in Summerville

In a separate incident on May 8, PSP conducted a traffic stop around 5:16 p.m. in the 12700 block of Harrison Street in Summerville Borough.

Police said the vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker, was found to have a stolen registration plate. Troopers identified the operator as a 51-year-old Summerville man, who was allegedly driving under the influence of controlled substances and had an active warrant for his arrest in connection to a burglary. Police said the man was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on the warrant, and charges are pending toxicology results.

Scam in Washington Township

Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois were called to investigate a theft by deception according to their latest release.

Police say there was a report involving a scam involving impersonation along Hill Street in Washington Township, Jefferson County on April 29.

According to the report, the victim is a 68-year-old Falls Creek woman. Police noted that the investigation is ongoing.

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