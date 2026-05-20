HYDE, Pa. — Lawrence Township is moving forward with plans to reestablish its independent police department following the collapse of talks with Clearfield Borough.

The Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors had held out hope that discussions with the Clearfield Borough Council would preserve the Clearfield Regional Police Department (CRPD) beyond the end of the year, but officials acknowledged Tuesday that a resolution is unlikely.

Following an executive session to discuss personnel and legal matters, the supervisors approved a series of motions to begin rebuilding the township’s police.

“It has always been our intention to continue the operation of the Clearfield Regional Police Department, as we feel it is the best way to protect the citizens of the greater Clearfield area and to provide the safest environment for our officers to work in,” Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner said. “Unfortunately, the council that represents Clearfield Borough has remained steadfast in their desire to disband.”

Ruffner reiterated the need to protect township residents and officers, noting that reestablishing the township department will be neither a quick nor an easy process. With the regional police commission scheduled to begin new contract discussions in June, Ruffner warned that the township must act swiftly, noting that nearly five months of the calendar year have already passed.

To initiate the transition following the regional department’s dissolution, the supervisors approved motions to:

Send letters to current regional police employees notifying them of the township’s intent to reform its own police department.

Direct Township Solicitor Larry Lashinsky to draft the appropriate resolution or ordinance required to legally reestablish the department.

Request that current CRPD employees submit a letter of interest for employment consideration with the new Lawrence Township Police Department no later than 4 p.m. June 1.

Issue an official notification to the Clearfield Borough Council stating the township’s intent to follow the charter agreement guidelines and collect all appropriate dissolution costs associated with the borough’s exit.

Notify the Clearfield Borough Council that the official separation date will be 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, 2026. Ruffner noted the definitive date responds to persistent inquiries from the borough, which he claimed felt it “held the cards” regarding the timeline.

Begin contract negotiations for a proposed two-year agreement between Lawrence Township and Teamsters Local 205. Ruffner opted for a two-year duration to allow a new department and its personnel time to establish a union steward and framework.

Authorize a pension actuary study through Acrisure to determine how to transfer pensions for affected personnel once the township determines its final hiring roster.

Inform Clearfield Borough and the police commission that the township will no longer participate in joint meetings. Addressing a proposal to hash out past topics, Ruffner said, “At this point in time, they are no longer necessary. I think all you are doing is just going to a meeting to argue with each other, and I don’t think that’s productive.”

If the regional department dissolves, current CRPD Assistant Police Chief Julie Curry will step into the role of chief for the reestablished Lawrence Township Police Department, following a conditional appointment by the supervisors on May 5.

The ongoing friction stems from a late 2025 Clearfield Borough Council vote to nullify its agreement with the regional police commission. The borough subsequently borrowed $250,000 from the township to cover its share of officer payroll through the end of that year due to budget discrepancies. Shortly after, the commission and Lawrence Township took the borough to court, alleging it violated a charter clause requiring a one-year notice of intent to withdraw.

President Judge Paul E. Cherry ruled in favor of the commission and the township, ordering the borough to remain in the regional alliance and continue its financial contributions. The borough council subsequently issued a formal notice to exit the CRPD at the end of 2026.

Amid the bureaucratic shifts, community momentum continues to build. On Sunday afternoon, a “Save the CRPD” rally organized by campaign volunteers drew community members to the Clearfield Fairgrounds to show support for regional officers and local first responders. Attendees signed petitions and registered for ongoing volunteer opportunities.

The Lawrence Township supervisors will meet next at 5 p.m. June 2.