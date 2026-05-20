STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) — Ray Bilger of Bellefonte officially secured the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District on Tuesday, advancing to the general election on a platform of economic affordability and infrastructure renewal.

Bilger will run against Republican incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson in the November election. Thompson has served nine terms in the seat.

Bilger is a 35-year military and intelligence veteran. His career includes more than three decades of public service in the United States Air Force, the National Security Agency and the State Department. He worked as a security officer and intelligence analyst.

Bilger emphasized a desire to focus on local issues over party alignment.

“We need to toss the party politics aside, and we need to realize what our problems are, and solve our problems just by focusing on that. And that’s what we’ve done in the military all our lives,” Bilger said.

The campaign raised $100,000 entirely from individual donors. Volunteers and campaign staff mobilized across the 18-county district during the primary season.

The general election will take place on November 3, 2026.

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