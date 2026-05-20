CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University professor Dr. Mark Lennon has received a 2025-2026 Fulbright U.S. Scholarship to conduct artificial intelligence research in higher education in Brazil.

Lennon works in the Department of Business, Economics and Communication. He will serve as a visiting scholar at Universidade da Amazônia in Belém, Pará, Brazil, from May through September 2026.

At the institution, Lennon will develop AI-powered learning tools for Portuguese-speaking and multilingual academic communities. The project focuses on expanding AI literacy and access in the Brazilian Amazon.

A central component of the project is BelemLLM, a multilingual AI initiative designed around the linguistic and cultural context of Amazonian Brazil.

“The Amazon is not peripheral to global innovation; it is the frontier,” Lennon said. “This Fulbright gives us the opportunity to build AI tools that reflect the languages, knowledge systems and aspirations of communities that have too often been left out of the conversation.”

The Institute of International Education administers the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program on behalf of the U.S. Department of State. The international academic exchange program selects approximately 800 U.S. scholars and professionals each year to lecture, conduct research and build partnerships abroad.

This is Lennon’s second Fulbright-related international appointment. He previously received a Fulbright Specialist designation in India in 2023.

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