HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is proud to join with the National Safe Boating Council and other boating safety advocates across the country to celebrate National Safe Boating Week which runs through May 22.

“Excitement is beginning to build statewide for the unofficial start of the summer boating season, which typically occurs over the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” said Mark Sweppenhiser, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Boating. “With so many options for boating in Pennsylvania, from paddling, waterskiing, fishing, or just relaxing on a pontoon boat, National Safe Boating Week is a reminder to begin every boating adventure with a few safety steps. By always putting safety first, you can focus on having fun on the water.”

Boaters are encouraged to follow a checklist of basic safety guidelines before and during each boating adventure, including:

Always wear a life jacket

Never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs

of alcohol or drugs Have a float plan to let someone know when and where you will be boating

to let someone know when and where you will be boating Check the weather forecast for storms and high-water conditions

for storms and high-water conditions Take a Boating Safety Education Course

Have proper registrations or launch permits for your boat

As a reminder, the legal limit for operating any watercraft in Pennsylvania is .08% blood alcohol concentration, and penalties for boating under the influence are similar to those for driving a motor vehicle while impaired. PFBC Waterways Conservation Officers will be on patrol throughout the boating season looking for impaired boaters.

For more information on safe boating, to take a Boating Safety Education Course, and to purchase launch permits, boat registration renewals, and fishing licenses, visit Fishandboat.com.