Norman “Keith” Hursey, 73, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at his home.

Born on January 20, 1953, he was the son of the late Norman S. and Margie (Howington) Hursey. After the death of his father, Keith was raised by his stepfather James Rentz.

Keith was a veteran of the United States Army.

He had worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years.

Keith loved to drink coffee, visit at the Bobette, and go fishing. Above all, he loved spending time with his two dogs Sonny & Cher.

He is survived by one son (Mack Keith Hursey of Townsend, GA), one brother (Henry “Darrell” of Brunswick, GA), two sisters (Maryann Lightsey and Tammy Cottingham and her husband Edward, both of Brunswick, GA), and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation and a private service will be held.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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