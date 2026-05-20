JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County voters backed the same Republican statewide candidates who ultimately won Pennsylvania’s GOP primary elections Tuesday, while local Democrat committee races revealed a party organization with few formally filed candidates across much of the county.

According to unofficial election results, Jefferson County Republicans strongly supported Stacy Garrity for governor and Jason Richey for lieutenant governor, both of whom won statewide Republican primaries.

Garrity received 3,314 votes in Jefferson County’s Republican gubernatorial primary. Jason Richey defeated John Ventre locally by a margin of 2,051 to 1,343, giving Richey roughly 60.4% of the county’s Republican lieutenant governor vote. Statewide, Richey won with approximately 65.5%.

Republicans also overwhelmingly backed incumbent Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson in the 15th Congressional District primary. Thompson received 3,333 votes countywide.

In the 66th Legislative District race, Republican candidate Brian Smith received 3,425 votes in Jefferson County. Smith later secured the Republican nomination districtwide.

On the Democrat side, Gov. Josh Shapiro ran unopposed and received 1,453 votes in Jefferson County. Austin Davis received 1,413 votes for lieutenant governor, while Ray Bilger received 1,401 votes in the 15th Congressional District race.

Lisa Gourley received 1,437 votes in Jefferson County’s Democrat primary for the 66th Legislative District and later secured the districtwide nomination.

Turnout data showed an unusual contrast between the county’s two major parties.

Jefferson County Republicans cast far more ballots overall, with 3,592 Republican primary ballots compared to 1,510 Democrat ballots. However, Democrats turned out at a significantly higher rate relative to registration.

According to registration data, Jefferson County had 19,465 registered Republicans and 5,430 registered Democrats heading into the election.

Republican turnout was 18.45%, while Democrat turnout reached 27.81%.

Overall county turnout was 18.16%, with 5,102 ballots cast among 28,102 registered voters.

Mail voting continued to play a major role in Democrat participation throughout the county. In several precincts, Democrat mail-in voting either rivaled or exceeded Election Day turnout.

In Snyder Township, Democrats cast 45 Election Day ballots and 55 mail ballots. Reynoldsville Borough Democrats cast 30 Election Day ballots and 43 mail ballots. In Punxsutawney Borough 1, Democrats cast 59 Election Day ballots and 58 mail ballots.

Despite that participation, local Democrat committee races suggested the county party continues to struggle filling grassroots organizational positions.

Across dozens of Democrat committeeman and committeewoman races, very few featured officially filed candidates. Most races consisted entirely of unresolved write-in votes, and some precincts recorded no committee votes at all.

Falls Creek Borough 2 and Timblin Borough both showed 0% turnout in some Democrat committee races.

Other precincts showed comparatively stronger Democrat participation rates, though often from small voter pools. Porter Township recorded 55.56% Democrat turnout, while Heath Township posted 51.72%. Worthville Borough recorded 60% turnout, though only five Democrat voters participated there.

The results painted a picture of a county where Democrats remain engaged electorally, particularly through mail voting, but where the party’s local committee structure appears sparse in many municipalities.

Republicans, meanwhile, maintained overwhelming structural advantages in registration and raw turnout, continuing Jefferson County’s long-standing Republican lean in statewide and legislative races.

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