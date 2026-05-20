HOUTZDALE, PA – Numerous felony charges were filed against a Grampian man in connection with allegations of child sexual abuse.

Pennsylvania State Police filed the criminal complaint at District Judge James Glass’s office with charges against Robert Scott Hooven, 19. The case includes multiple felony counts related to alleged sexual offenses, child sexual abuse material, unlawful contact with minors and related offenses, along with several misdemeanor charges.

Hooven was arraigned on Monday and placed in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 at the jail.

The charges stem from his actions beginning in Aug. 29 and ending on Nov. 5.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received several reports which indicated Hooven had sexual relationships with minors in Curwensville, Grampian and other parts of Clearfield County.

The investigation revealed that Hooven specifically had relationships with a 14-year-old juvenile and a 15-year-old juvenile. It was reported that Hooven “groomed juveniles to send explicit messages to him” via social media. He also allegedly sent them explicit images in which he exposed himself.

In an interview with police, Hooven reportedly confessed to having sex with the two minors, and both sending and receiving explicit messages from underage teens.