CLEARFIELD,PA – Clearfield Revitalization Corporation has been designated as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the roster of designated programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns through preservation-based economic development and community revitalization using the Main Street Approach™.

“We are proud to recognize Clearfield Revitalization Corporation as a 2026 Accredited Main Street America program for your unwavering commitment to grassroots transformation and the extraordinary abilities of your staff, board of directors, and volunteers to respond to the needs of their community,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO at Main Street America.

“Clearfield Revitalization Corporation demonstrates a dedication to investing in the people and places that make your downtown district special and contribute to the collective power of the Main Street movement to build vibrant spaces and durable economies.”

Clearfield Revitalization Corporation is one of 838 nationally recognized Accredited Main Street America organizations and is a part of a network of over 1,600 communities leading positive commercial district transformation efforts throughout the United States.

Main Street America recognizes two tiers of national designation — Accredited and Affiliate.

These designations are a badge of excellence and a powerful tool, signaling to community members, civic leaders, decision makers, funders, and others that the Main Street program holds an established position within a nationwide movement with a 45-year proven track record of generating transformative economic returns, fostering welcoming and inviting communities, and creating lasting positive impact.

Clearfield Revitalization Corporation’s performance was evaluated through assessments conducted by the organization’s personnel and board of directors, and the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet rigorous national community evaluation standards.

These standards provide the Main Street America network with a strong framework for reviewing progress, recognizing strengths, understanding trends, and identifying strategies to move Main Street programs forward.

To qualify for Accredited status—Main Street America’s top designation tier—communities must demonstrate a proven track record of achieving outcomes in alignment with the Main Street Approach and exceptional performance in six areas: broad-based community commitment to revitalization; inclusive leadership and organizational capacity; diversified funding and sustainable program operations; strategy-driven programming; preservation-based economic development; and demonstrated impact and results.

In 2025, Main Street America programs generated $9.4 billion in local reinvestment, welcomed 6,936 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 36,549 net new jobs, rehabilitated 10,623 historic buildings, and leveraged 1.8 million volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar a Main Street program spent on operations, $23.13 was reinvested in its downtown district.

The CRC is actively promoting a façade grant program to property owners in the downtown area, to assist in the redevelopment, improvement and repair of properties within the Main Street footprint. The grant program has awarded $15,976.50 so far in 2026 and has an additional $35,000 available. In 2025, the CRC was awarded two state-level awards from the Pennsylvania Downtown Center. One for the Façade Renovation project of Spanky’s Courthouse Café and the other in the Promotion and Marketing Special Event category for the Annual Riverfront Festival. The CRC continues to bring members of the community together by providing opportunities for volunteerism and hosting numerous events in downtown Clearfield.

Main Street Manager, Sue Diehl remarks, “Accredited Designation from Main Street America is an honor and reaffirms that the work the CRC does for the community is valuable and recognized. Our accomplishments over the years continue to drive the vision and mission of our organization. I am proud of the work that we do and the positive relationship we have within the community. The CRC is committed to working with our main street community to bring the best of Clearfield to all of us who live here and anyone who visits. We have so much to be proud of in this small town. Working together, we can do great things, and the CRC is here and proud to lead that effort.”