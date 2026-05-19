PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — The U.S. Postal Service is encouraging homeowners across Western Pennsylvania to inspect, repair, and maintain their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, observed May 19 through May 25.

According to USPS officials, the annual campaign is aimed at improving safety for both mail carriers and customers while also helping enhance neighborhood appearance.

“Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of our community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our carriers and customers,” said Postmaster Dave Trainer.

USPS officials noted that winter weather can take a toll on mailboxes, making spring an ideal time for repairs and maintenance.

“This is especially important after the effects of last winter,” said Senior Safety Specialist Lora Halpin.

The Postal Service recommends homeowners check for common issues, including:

Loose hinges on mailbox doors

Rusted or peeling paint

Unstable or loosened mailbox posts

Missing or difficult-to-read house numbers

Residents planning to install a new mailbox or replace an existing one are reminded to use only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited service mailboxes.

“Customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited,” Trainer said. “Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with my office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength and quality of construction.”

For additional information about mailbox requirements, residents can contact their local post office or visit USPS Mailbox Guidelines.

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