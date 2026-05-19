Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 53.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.618 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.92/g yesterday while the most expensive was $6.39/g, a difference of $2.47/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.92/g while the highest was $6.39/g, a difference of $2.47/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.47/g today. The national average is up 45.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.33/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

May 18, 2025: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

May 18, 2024: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

May 18, 2023: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

May 18, 2022: $4.76/g (U.S. Average: $4.58/g)

May 18, 2021: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.47/g, down 5.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.53/g.

Hagerstown- $4.37/g, up 6.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.30/g.

York- $4.50/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.49/g.

“The national average price of gasoline spent much of last week drifting lower after jumping early in the week as oil prices softened on hopes that diplomatic progress between the U.S. and Iran could help ease supply concerns,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, that optimism faded after President Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping failed to produce a breakthrough on Iran, while renewed warnings toward Tehran have helped push oil prices higher again. With global oil inventories continuing to trend toward historically tight levels, markets remain extremely sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential supply disruptions. As a result, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to remain volatile, and with Memorial Day approaching, any sustained increase in oil prices could begin pushing retail fuel prices higher again in the weeks ahead.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy