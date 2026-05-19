Thomas “Tom” M. Maloney, 77, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital in Brookville. Tom was born in Jacksonville, NC, on January 9, 1949, to the late Martin F. and Jennie V. (Jiamachello) Maloney.

Tom graduated from Central Christian High School in DuBois, PA, with the class of 1966. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Logistics from Penn State University in State College, PA, and a Master of Business Administration from Clarion University in Clarion, PA in 1974.

Tom worked as the business administrator for the Brockway Area School District in Brockway from 1974 to 1981. He then worked as the business administrator for the Brookville Area School District in Brookville, retiring in 2008. Following his retirement, he held a business interim position in 2013 at the DuBois Area School District in DuBois, PA. He later served as a member and President of the Brookville School Board in Brookville.

Tom married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Zuckett) Maloney on July 28, 1984, at St. Catherine Church in DuBois, PA; she survives. The couple’s marriage of over forty-one years was founded on strong faith, true love, and a lifelong friendship.

Throughout his career, Tom was a member of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. He was also a member of the Library Board, the F.O.E. 983 Brookville Eagles, the American Legion, Pinecrest Country Club, and joined the “Golf Nuts,” a group of retired men who loved to golf. He was also a very faithful member of the Brookville Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville.

Tom had a variety of hobbies, including golfing, avid reading, especially the Wall Street Journal, and working on crossword puzzles. He was proud of his first garden at home and was grateful for the assistance he received from his mother, Jennie, and his father-in-law, Lou. Tom always looked forward to a monthly dinner group with his wife and dear friends. In recent years, he and Mary Ann have traveled abroad, but his favorite trip was to visit different National Parks and take the “Wild West Tour” together.

Tom was a beloved husband and dedicated father, as well as a devoted dog dad to his three previous Cocker Spaniels and most recently his Cockapoo, Patrick. His family was always his top priority, and his daughter Kelly was the pride of his life. Tom enjoyed traveling to Ohio to spend time with Kelly and her family, while also eating at the variety of different restaurants in that area. He had a remarkable gift for making every person he met feel noticed and valued. Tom was a true conversationalist who shared countless stories and warm conversations about his family, and his love will be remembered at every family gathering and in every act of kindness he inspired.

In addition to his wife Mary Ann, Tom is survived by one daughter; Kelly (Steve) Maloney of Cleveland Heights, OH; one brother; Dennis Maloney of Sparks, MD; one sister; Marsha (Joe) Farmer of Apex, NC; one sister-in-law; Barbara Lester of Moon Twp., PA; one niece; Kara Maloney; three nephews; Ben (Kate) Farmer, Stephen (Naomi) Maloney, Sean (Shannon) Maloney; as well as one great-niece and two great-nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 2-4 p.m., followed by military honors conducted by the Brookville Honor Guard. A second viewing will take place in the evening from 6- 8 pm, all at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale, Rd., Brookville, PA 15825. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 22, 2026, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA, beginning at noon, officiated by Rev. Jason Feigh.

Interment will take place privately at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale, Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital Swing Bed Unit, 4th floor, 100 Hospital Road, Brookville, PA 15825, the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org. Please visit www.carrierfh.com to find more information or place online condolences.

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