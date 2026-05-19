After a month of cancellations, Tri-City Raceway Park was finally able to take advantage of some favorable weather conditions and complete their season opener this past Friday night. It was a great night for local racers as several area drivers scored their first wins of the season, highlighted by a popular win for sixty-four-year-old Bob Felmlee, who returned to victory lane in the twenty-five-lap 410 sprint car feature.

Not even father time could slow down Bob Felmlee Friday night as he took command at the wave of the green flag and dominated the twenty-five-lap affair on the super fast new surface. Felmlee set a blistering pace and worked lapped traffic to perfection, scoring his first win of the season. Young gun Dusty Larson would follow Felmlee across the line, while Brandon Matus would round out the podium.

For Felmlee, it was his 35th career win (good for 2nd all-time) at the Venango County oval and worth three thousand dollars. Bob’s first win came on August 1, 1987!

Each season Felmlee talks about retiring, but it will be hard to do if he keeps on winning.

Up next was the pro stock feature where another longtime local favorite would score the win. The all-time leading feature winner, the “Seneca Slider” Bobby Whitling, would score his first win of the season and career win number sixty-five over Curt Bish and son Jake Whitling.

The Seneca Slider added to his win total on opening night at Tri-City (Rick Rarer photo)

The RUSH wingless sprints would take the track next where Blaze Myers continued his dominance from last year with a late-race pass of Zach Morrow to score his first win of the season for car owner Ted Hull. Closing out the evening was the RUSH stock car feature where William Baker would take home the checkers.

The new surface at Tri-City Raceway was a hit among drivers and crew members, who commented throughout the night about how impressed they were with the smoothness and the speeds. Tri-City will be back in action this Friday with another 4-star racing program. Then on Sunday, May 31, Western Pa Speedweek returns to Tri-City with a can’t-miss show.

This Saturday, Michael’s Mercer Raceway will present one of their biggest shows of the year when the All-Star Circuit of Champions invade western Pennsylvania for the first time this season. The first Frank & Marilyn Benic Memorial will pay a cool $10,000 to the winner! A strong field of sprint cars featuring All-Star regulars and the top local talent is expected for this big event.

Joining the All-Stars Saturday will be the micro sprints and 602 crate modifieds.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, with heat races scheduled to hit the track at 7:00 p.m. From Mercer, the All-Star Circuit of Champions will cross the border on Sunday to Wayne County Speedway for the Rick Susong Memorial.

After four straight rainouts, Sharon Speedway will attempt to get their 2026 season started this Saturday. Big Block modifieds will headline Saturday’s show and be joined by the UMP modifieds, RUSH wingless sprint cars, and Crown Vics, with racing slated for 7:00 p.m.

Rick’s Racing Roundup is brought to you by:

Ascendance Trucks

Kerle Tire Company

Bauer Truck Repair

Redbank Chevrolet

DuBrook, Inc.

Luton’s Plumbing & Heating

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar

Cousin Basil’s Restaurant & Bar

Gatesman Auto Body

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