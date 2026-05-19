DUBOIS, PA- During the 17 years that the DuBois Area Historical Society has hosted a spring walk, only two were troubled by rain – the 13th and the current edition. Perhaps coincidentally, both were held at Morningside Cemetery. But the rain did not deter some members of the community with twelve hearty people braving a steady rain to participate in the Mother’s Day weekend event.

Morningside Cemetery’s history dates to August 17, 1796, when George Shaffer purchased 364 acres on Sandy Lick (site of Morningside Cemetery). Town namesake John DuBois later acquired this property from the Shaffer family. In 1924, John E. and Willie Gamble DuBois donated 62.7 acres of land to Morningside Cemetery.

The Veterans Circle, where people who have served in the armed forces are honored, was dedicated on May 3, 1926, and on May 30, 1926, the DuBois American Legion conducted its first Morningside Cemetery Memorial Day Service. That ceremony has continued uninterrupted through 2021.

The walk stopped at a dozen grave sites. Those visited included:

•Major Israel McCreight, who spent 50 years with Deposit Bank, was a conservationist helping to have Cook Forest declared a state park, and was made a chief of the Sioux Indian tribe.

•Revolutionary War veteran George Shaffer first came to this area in 1784-85 when he accompanied a corps of surveyors to map the area. On May 17, 1785, Shaffer laid out a warrant on tract 92, Morningside Cemetery. His family moved to Clearfield County in 1812. Following his death on January 16, 1817, he was the first to be buried in what is now Morningside Cemetery.

•The family plot of John E. and Willie Gamble DuBois holds three generations of the family. John E. inherited his uncle John’s property. Also buried there are John E. and Willie’s children: daughter’s Sarah Garvey and Caroline; and sons Louis, David and John E. Jr. and his wife, Rene. Also here are John E. Jr.’s children Jeanne Greene and Robert and his wife, Marilou.

John E. and Willie should be remembered for their generosity to the city. Donations of DuBois owned lands to the city, much of it in 1932, are now the DuBois City Park, the Meadow, and the Penn State DuBois property.

John E. Jr. is probably best remembered today for the development of Lake Rene, named in honor of his wife. That area is now known as Treasure Lake.

Special recognition was given to Robert DuBois, the DuBois Area Historical Society’s eighth president. He served in that position in 1997-98 and for a decade on the Society’s board as the area representative for Treasure Lake.

One person who is not a direct relative of the DuBois family is buried with them. The family’s French governess, Victoria Funk, brought to DuBois from France to teach John E. and Willie’s children proper French language and etiquette, stayed on far beyond the needs of the children and became so much a part of the family that she is buried with the family.

•A. P. Way, known as “Mr. Theater”, was a humanitarian, philanthropist, industrialist, and member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly. It was his interest in theater that become his lifelong career. He operated theaters in Brookville, Punxsutawney, and the Carlton, Elks, and Pershing (later the Playhouse) in DuBois.

•Albert T. Sprankle relocated to the borough of DuBois in 1884 where he opened the Sprankle Grocery and Feed Store. The fire of June 18, 1888, destroyed the Sprankle store but he purchased lots on South Brady Street and located his new business near the corner of South Brady Street and East Washington Avenue eventually expanding to own frontage of over 160 feet. Sprankle was also one of the original organizers of the Union Banking & Trust Company where he served as vice-president until his death in 1921.

•Frank Hahne was born in Germany and came to the United States in 1875. He became skilled in the brewers’ trade. Coming to DuBois he established the DuBois Brewing Company in 1896. DuBois beers became famous throughout the state. •Edwin and Elizabeth Mix, the parents of silent movie star Tom Mix. Edwin first worked in John E. DuBois’ lumber camp and later had charge of the stables on the DuBois estate, where his son, Tom, was raised.

•Lucy May Osler Porter born in Canada; her family immigrated to the U. S. in 1902. She entered the Army Nurse Corps in 1917 and spent five months overseas at Camp Hospital #39 near La Rochelle, France during World War I. She was buried with full military honors in the Soldiers Circle at Morningside Cemetery, the first woman to be so honored.

Additional stops of historical society importance included:

•Evo G. Facchine, who when he left the office in 2011 had served, at that time, as the DuBois Area Historical Society’s longest serving president. His interest in the Society dated back to its founding in 1982, when he proposed the formation of the historical society while serving as president of the DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce.

•Dr. George Nye, was an educator and long-time superintendent of the DuBois Area School District. He was the second president of the DuBois Area Historical Society. He continues to help the Society today through an annual donation from the George Nye Foundation.

