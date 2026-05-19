JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney reported several unrelated incidents across Jefferson County, including a theft investigation, an alleged DUI, and a harassment case.

Bell Township Theft Investigation

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers responded to Patchwork Lane near Saddle Club Road in Bell Township around 8:44 p.m. on May 9 for a reported theft. Police said a private drive sign attached to rebar was removed from the property. The sign, valued at approximately $150, belonged to a 34-year-old Punxsutawney man.

Reynoldsville DUI Arrest

In a separate incident, troopers conducted a traffic stop around 12:43 a.m. on May 18 on Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough. Police identified the driver as a 36-year-old Reynoldsville man operating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. According to PSP, the man was taken into custody to further a DUI investigation.

Harassment in Big Run Borough

Troopers also responded to a reported harassment incident along East Main Street in Big Run Borough around 5:53 p.m. on May 18. According to police, an investigation determined that during a verbal altercation, a 51-year-old Big Run woman allegedly punched a 40-year-old woman, also of Big Run, in the left arm. Police said harassment charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

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