YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A passenger was transported to the hospital with a possible injury after a vehicle was rear-ended on Route 119 in Young Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on May 8 on State Route 119, east of Cunningham Road in Young Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Brianna L. Stiver, 30, of Rossiter, was traveling south in a Honda Accord and had come to a complete stop to execute a left-hand turn onto Cunningham Road. Traveling directly behind her was Randy L. Reitz Jr., 38, of Punxsutawney, in a 2014 Nissan Sentra.

State police said Reitz failed to see that the Honda Accord was stopped and struck the rear of Stiver’s vehicle.

Following the impact, Stiver’s Honda traveled approximately 76 feet down the southbound lane before coming to a final rest facing south. Reitz’s Nissan spun out and traveled approximately 174 feet before coming to a final rest 30 feet off the roadway in a nearby field.

A passenger in the Honda, Ky K. Stiver, 30, also of Rossiter, suffered injuries in the crash. He was transported to the Punxsutawney Emergency Department by Jefferson County EMS for treatment.

Both drivers escaped injury. Reitz was utilizing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash; Stiver’s safety equipment status was listed as unknown.

Assisting troopers at the scene were members of the Lindsay Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.

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