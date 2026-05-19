WAYNE, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has unveiled dedicated parking spaces for military veterans at all service plazas along the turnpike system.

The initiative, announced following Armed Forces Day, was developed through a partnership with Pennsylvania Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, the Pennsylvania American Legion, and American Legion Post 329.

Each of the 17 service plazas along the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s more than 565-mile roadway system now features two designated “Veterans Parking” spaces. Veterans are not required to display a placard or other identification to use the spaces.

“We are proud to recognize all those who served our country and these dedicated parking spaces serve as a small token of our appreciation,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “This initiative furthers our commitment to honoring and creating meaningful opportunities for veterans within our community.”

O’Mara said the effort is intended to better recognize veterans traveling through the Commonwealth.

“As the wife of a combat veteran, I know firsthand how much our veterans have sacrificed for us,” O’Mara said. “While this is a small gesture of thanks, it will have a big impact on many veterans every day as they travel across the state.”

The Pennsylvania American Legion is covering the cost of the signage for the designated spaces.

“The dedication of these ‘Veterans Only’ parking spaces along the Pennsylvania Turnpike is a powerful, visible reminder that the Commonwealth never forgets the sacrifices of those who served,” said State Adjutant Woody Hogan of the Pennsylvania American Legion.

The PA Turnpike noted that the initiative is part of a broader effort to support veterans and improve customer experience.

In 2025, the commission partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide information at all service plazas about telehealth services, nearby VA locations, and the Veterans Crisis Line. The agency also recently launched a Voices of Veterans Council to support veteran employees and their families within the organization.

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