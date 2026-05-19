CURWENSVILLE — Addison Siple crafted a 3-inning, no-hitter and the Curwensville softball team piled up 20 runs on 17 hits in its District 9 Class A playoff opener, drubbing Otto-Eldred 20-0. The game lasted just three innings due to the 15-run rule.

Addyson Neiswender led the Lady Tide hit parade with three, clubbing a double and a triple, scoring twice and knocking in three.

Addison Warren, Kylah Wos, Siple, Ava Hainsey, Sydney Simcox and Sylvia Witherite all added two hits and Eliza Aughenbaugh smacked a 2-run homer. Wos collected four RBIs.

Curwensville sent 15 batters to the plate in the home half of the first inning.

Warren led off for the Lady Tide and reached on an error in front of Wos, who chased her home with a double.

After a Siple pop out, Hainsey and Aughenbaugh each drew walks to load the bases

Wos scored on a wild pitch and Briah Peoples singled to center to knock in Hainsey and Aughenbaugh.

Neiswender’s double plated Peoples before a Simcox groundout.

A Witherite single scored Neiswender to make it 6-0 and Warren followed with a double. Wos knocked in Witherite and Warren with a single – her second hit of the inning – then motored all the way around the bases on a Siple base hit to up the Lady Tide lead to 9-0.

Hainsey tripled to score Siple’s courtesy runner Adelyn Koval before trotting home on Aughenbaugh’s 2-run homer, which ended the first-inning scoring.

Neiswender led off the Lady Tide second with a triple and scored on a double from Simcox, who dashed home when Witherite singled.

Warren followed with a base hit that advanced Witherite to third, and Wos’ sacrifice fly made the score 15-0.

Siple and Hainsey hit consecutive singles after the sac fly. Witherite scored on the hit by Siple, who was replaced on the base paths by Koval.

Koval scored when Aughenbaugh reached on an error.

After a Peoples walk, Neiswender collected her second hit of the inning, driving in Hainsey and Aughenbaugh to up the Lady Tide advantage to 19-0. Simcox followed with her second hit of the inning – a base hit that chased home Peoples with the 20th run of the game.

Siple did the rest in the circle. She walked one batter and hit another, while striking out seven in her 3-inning no-no.

With the win, Curwensville improved to 12-5 this season.

Otto-Eldred had a 5-game winning streak snapped and finished with a record of 9-6. The Lady Terrors had won their last five game by a combined score of 74-11 with 10 of the runs against them coming in an 11-10 victory over Kane.

Curwensville moves on to the D-9 Class A semifinals.

The third-seeded Lady Tide face No. 2 seed Northern Potter Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

Otto-Eldred—0

Jahden Smith cf-ss 1000, Emily Rounsville c 2000, Baylee Francis p 2000, Grace Rositzke 1b 1000, Payton Kaziska 2b-cf 1000, Helaina Unverdorban 1000, Kameca Stebbins rf 1000, Kenyan Kellogg ss-2b 1000, Arayah Holly lf 1000. Totals: 10-0-0-0.

Curwensville—20

Addison Warren c 4320, Kylah Wos 2b 3224, Addison Siple p 3022, Ava Hainsey 3b 2321, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf 2312, Briah Peoples ss 2212, Addyson Neiswender lf 3233, Sydney Simcox cf 3122, Sylvia Witherite 1b 3222. Totals: 25-20-17-18.

Score by Innings

Otto-Eldred 000— 0 0 3

Curwensville (12)8x—20 17 0

Errors—Kellogg 3. 2B—Warren, Neiswender, Simcox, Wos. 3B—Neiswender, Hainsey. HR—Aughenbaugh. HBP—Stebbins (by Siple). SF—Wos. SB—Francis; Siple, Hainsey, Aughenbaugh, Wos. WP—Francis 2; Siple. PB—Warren.

Pitching

Otto-Eldred: Francis—2 IP, 17 H, 20 R, 11 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—Francis.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: