Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and more people are diagnosed with skin cancer every year than all other cancers combined. Fortunately, many cases of skin cancer can be prevented by taking the right steps to protect yourself.

How the sun damages skin

Sunlight is made up of many different types of rays of light, the most damaging of which is ultraviolet (UV). There are two basic types of UV that we experience on Earth: UVA and UVB.

“UVA has a longer wavelength and penetrates more deeply into the skin,” said Mitch Kovacs, MD, a family medicine physician with Penn Highlands Family Medicine. “It primarily affects the skin’s appearance, causing tanning, wrinkles and other signs of premature aging. UVB has a shorter wavelength and is the main cause of both sunburn and skin cancer.”

Ongoing exposure to UVA or UVB radiation causes a process called photoaging, which is the premature aging of the skin.

“Photoaging changes the DNA in the cells of your skin and can increase your risk for cancer,” said Dr. Kovacs. “Once UV radiation alters the structure of the DNA, the damage cannot be undone.”

Ways to protect your skin in the sun

Protecting your skin from the sun requires a multi-layered approach. Since no single method is foolproof, combining the following tactics offers the best defense:

Sunscreen: When choosing a sunscreen, look for a broad-spectrum option that filters both UVA and UVB rays and that has an SPF of 15 or higher. Reapply at least every two hours. You may need to reapply sooner if your skin begins to feel or look drier, becomes red or you feel a prickly or burning sensation. You will also need to reapply more often if you are swimming or sweating.

Hats and long clothing: A hat is a great way to limit exposure to your face. Hats that have wide brims will offer the most protection. Straw hats can let sunlight through, so choose one with a tightly woven fabric. Long-sleeved shirts and long pants can also provide protection. If it is not practical to wear long clothing, wear a T-shirt or beach cover-up whenever possible. You can also look for clothing with certified UV protection.

Sunglasses: Sun damage to your eyes may not be as noticeable as sunburn on your skin, but protecting your eyes is just as important. Wraparound sunglasses will offer the most protection, but regardless of the type you choose, make sure they block both UVA and UVB rays.

How to treat a sunburn

By the time a sunburn appears, the damage is already done, which is why prevention is so important. If you do get burned, the right treatment can help relieve pain and reduce inflammation:

Take a pain reliever, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen

Put a clean, dampened towel on the affected area for 10 minutes several times a day

Apply a moisturizer, gel or lotion, such as aloe vera or calamine

Avoid touching blisters; leaving blisters intact can help the skin heal

Use a medicated cream, such as nonprescription 1% hydrocortisone cream

Stay out of the sun while the sunburn heals

If these remedies do not help or if your sunburn is severe, seek medical attention.

The primary care providers at Penn Highlands Family Medicine practices and QCare walk-in clinics provide comprehensive care at locations throughout Pennsylvania. For more information or to find a location near you, visit www.phhealthcare.org.