ERIE, Pa. (EYT) — Fifteen individuals from Pennsylvania, New York, and Ohio have been indicted by a federal grand jury following a Homeland Security Task Force investigation into a drug trafficking conspiracy centered in Erie, according to U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti.

The defendants were named in two separate but related one-count indictments involving allegations of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

According to federal officials, 13 defendants were charged in the first indictment with conspiracy involving various quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, while two additional defendants were charged in a second indictment involving cocaine distribution.

“This prosecution is another important example of our office’s commitment to safeguard the people of northwestern Pennsylvania from the scourge of fentanyl and cocaine and—working with our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local levels—to bring to justice those responsible for endangering our families, friends, and neighbors,” Rivetti said.

“These defendants violated the law by trafficking illegal drugs within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Capt. Nicholas A. Cortes, Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Division of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The successful outcome of this investigation demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated enforcement efforts among our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. By dismantling this drug trafficking organization, investigators have disrupted the distribution of dangerous drugs and enhanced public safety.”

Federal authorities said the investigation was conducted through the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, which focuses on dismantling transnational criminal organizations, drug trafficking networks, gangs, and related criminal enterprises.

Among the agencies involved in the investigation were the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Pennsylvania State Police, Erie Police Department, Oil City Police Department, Franklin Police Department, Meadville Police Department, Edinboro Police Department, and several other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Pennsylvania State Police Capt. Nicholas A. Cortes said the investigation demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts.

“By dismantling this drug trafficking organization, investigators have disrupted the distribution of dangerous drugs and enhanced public safety throughout the Erie community,” Cortes said.

The defendants charged in Indictment One include:

Abner Cintron-Melendez, 40, Jamestown, NY

Yirzak Caceres-Perez, 28, West Babylon, NY

Thalia Dalie Lynch, 31, Jamestown, NY

Alberto Daniel Arroyo-Amaro, 27, Erie, PA

Brayan Omar Arroyo-Amaro, 29, Erie, PA

Yanelite Amaro-Colon, 39, Erie, PA

Luis Serrano-Mojica, 34, Youngstown, OH

Juan Gustavo Cartagena Sr., 31, Erie, PA

Landy Gerebee Pacheco-Mendez, 34, Erie, PA

Lourdes Marie Cartagena, 30, Erie, PA

Luis Ramon Feliciano-Martinez, 54, Erie, PA

Javier Carrasquillo, 47, Jamestown, NY

Mariah Arlene Jackson, 29, Jamestown, NY

The defendants charged in Indictment Two include:

Luis Antonio DeJesus Jr., 46, Erie, PA

Daniel Tirado, 45, Erie, PA

Several defendants face potential maximum penalties of life imprisonment if convicted.

Officials emphasized that an indictment is an accusation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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