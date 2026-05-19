Are you enthusiastic, dedicated, and ready to work in a fast-paced, friendly environment?”
Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar in Clarington is looking for new members to join our crew! If you have a passion for hospitality and great food, we want to meet you.
We are actively hiring for the following positions:
- Dishwashers: Starting at $12/hour
- Cooks: Starting at $15/hour (Starting rate is negotiable based on experience)
How to Apply:
Stop by the restaurant to fill out an application and introduce yourself!
When:
- Any day between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
- Note: We are closed on Wednesdays, so please plan your visit for any other day of the week!
Location:
Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar
10638 Route 36
Clarington, PA
The post Featured Local Job: Join the Cousin Basils’ Team! appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/05/19/featured-local-job-join-the-cousin-basils-team-2-175700/