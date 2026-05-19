Are you enthusiastic, dedicated, and ready to work in a fast-paced, friendly environment?”

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar in Clarington is looking for new members to join our crew! If you have a passion for hospitality and great food, we want to meet you.

We are actively hiring for the following positions:

Dishwashers: Starting at $12/hour

Starting at $12/hour Cooks: Starting at $15/hour (Starting rate is negotiable based on experience)

How to Apply:

Stop by the restaurant to fill out an application and introduce yourself!

When:

Any day between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Note: We are closed on Wednesdays, so please plan your visit for any other day of the week!

Location:

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

10638 Route 36

Clarington, PA

The post Featured Local Job: Join the Cousin Basils’ Team! appeared first on exploreJefferson.