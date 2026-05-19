WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois man faces multiple charges, including a felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, following a one-vehicle crash in Washington Township last year, according to state police.

The Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois filed charges against 35-year-old Kevin Allen Steele on May 18, 2026, according to court records.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 14, 2025, on State Route 219 near Brubaker Road, the criminal complaint said. According to the affidavit of probable cause, state troopers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment at 12:57 a.m.

Emergency personnel on the scene worked to extract a female passenger trapped inside a silver 2011 Mazda 2, police reported. The vehicle had traveled off the roadway and was lodged underneath a flatbed trailer, the affidavit said.

A witness told investigators that Steele had been driving the vehicle and was lying down in the back of a van parked across the street, the affidavit continued. When a trooper approached the van, Steele allegedly identified himself as the driver.

The complaint notes that Steele spoke in a rapid manner and displayed exaggerated movements. His eyes appeared abnormally watery and bloodshot, and his pupils were noticeably constricted, the trooper reported in the affidavit. Suspecting impairment, the trooper then began conducting a DUI investigation along with the crash investigation, the complaint said.

When asked to explain how the crash occurred, Steele stated, “I can’t,” according to the affidavit. Steele then allegedly told police he opted to drive because his girlfriend was falling asleep. He also reportedly stated that he “didn’t understand” what he did and must have “caught an edge” prior to crashing, while repeating “I don’t know,” police said.

Police said Steele denied recent drug use but admitted to past issues with methamphetamine. Steele failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a drug recognition expert evaluation, according to the affidavit. A search of his person following his arrest yielded a small silver spoon with suspected methamphetamine residue, the complaint said.

A laboratory toxicology report issued on May 28, 2025, confirmed the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in Steele’s blood, according to the affidavit.

The female passenger suffered serious injuries in the crash, including a head injury with a brain bleed, broken ribs, and a collapsed lung, the affidavit said. She was later transferred to a Pittsburgh hospital for severe hand injuries that resulted in the loss of her right thumb, police added.

According to court records, Steele faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While Driving Under the Influence, Felony 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, Summary

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office. A preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled.

The post Driver Faces Felony DUI Assault Charge After Passenger Severely Injured in Jefferson County Crash appeared first on exploreJefferson.