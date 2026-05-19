CLEARFIELD, PA – At the end of National Police Week, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers announced the recipients of the Officer of the Year Award and Civilian of the Year Award for calendar year 2025.

Officer of the Year

Awardee – Officer Devin Gill, Clearfield Regional Police Department

Officer Devin Gill serves as a patrolman with the Clearfield Regional Police Department. Officer Gill was nominated for his work in late 2025 for initiating an investigation that ultimately led to the arrest and incarceration of an individual that was abusive and violated a protection from abuse order.

The nominator stated, “I cannot describe in words how much I feel Officer Gill deserves this award. Facing the fact of losing his job due to issues with the Borough and the PD and he still went above and beyond at his job and went out of his way until a resolution was made.” District Attorney Sayers further complimented Officer Gill by stating, “a purpose of this award is to highlight the police work that might not make the news but truly makes a difference in the lives of people these officers serve. Officer Gill truly went above and beyond in this case to get justice for that victim during a time of great uncertainty as to the future of the Clearfield Regional Police Department.”

Officer Gill also is active in the community through police initiatives like Youth Field Day, National Night Out, bike rodeo and helmet checks, and other local events.

Civilians of the Year

Awardees – Dave and Amy Duke, Ice Dreams – Ice Cream Truck

Dave and Amy Duke have owned and operated the Ice Dreams – Ice Cream Truck in Clearfield for over four decades. The Dukes, in addition to their full-time jobs, are on the roads of Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township six days a week during the warm weather months providing smiles and treats to children in the community. They also drive Rudolph and Little Rudy around in the winter to spread some Christmas cheer to local youth.

The Dukes work closely with the Clearfield Regional Police Department through their Popsicles with the Police initiative. This collaboration has an officer join the Ice Dreams Truck on the nightly rounds to help build positive relations with the community.

“It is truly an honor to present this award to Mr. and Mrs. Duke for their long standing relationship with the law enforcement community in the Clearfield area and for the joy they bring to the people of this community,” said District Attorney Sayers. Sgt. Nathan Curry, who nominated the Dukes for this award, stated that, “in a time when things are tough, it’s great to see families gather and enjoy a smile thanks to the Dukes.”