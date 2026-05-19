Clearfield, Pa.— Clearfield Area School Board reviewed the primary budget for fiscal year 2026-27 and tied up loose ends prior to graduation at a combined workshop and voting meeting Monday.

Board members passed a resolution for the Act 1 index limit on millage following a presentation of the tentative budget.

Superintendent Terry Struble explained that this does not mean there will be any change to the tax rate, but allows the door to be kept open depending on what happens as the district finalizes the budget in the coming month.

The index limits the amount the district can raise the tax millage to 2.4 percent.

Graduation is set for 7 p.m. June 3 at the football stadium, weather permitting, and the final graduation list was approved by the board.

Baccalaureate is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20 in the auditorium and the CCCTC graduation will be held at the football stadium at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The ceremonies will be moved to the auditorium in the event of inclement weather.

The board recognized Gavin Coudriet senior student representative to the board during the meeting and thanked him for his participation.

In other business, the board appointed Kate Wood and Tammy Young as the voting delegates representing the district at the Pennsylvania School Board’s Association (PSBA) Legislative Poly Council Meeting and Conference in October, approved the cooperative agreement between Clearfield and Curwensville for senior high boys’ soccer, and approved reapplication for Project Rapport.

Project Rapport is through CIU No. 9 and supports teens who are about to become parents and are still attending school. The application is renewed every two years.