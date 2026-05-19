CLEARFIELD, PA – Tuesday was the 2026 Municipal Primary Election in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. According to the Clearfield County Election Central Web site, the county has 43,528 total registered voters. Of those, 12,072 are registered Democrat and 31,456 are registered Republican.

In Tuesday’s election, 9,407 ballots were cast with 3,427 being Democrat and 5,980 being Republican.

Total voter turnout was 21.61percent with it being 28.39 percent and 19.01 percent among Democrats and Republicans, respectively.

Below is a list of election results for the major contest races in Clearfield County.