JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Gas prices are nine cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.760 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Nationwide Trends:

After some consistent declines, the national average price for gasoline rose towards the end of last week. Today’s national average is $4.51, a penny less than last Monday and nearly 50 cents higher than a month ago.

Travelers are preparing to hit the road in record numbers this week, and drivers will be facing the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2022. This time last year, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $3.17. Simultaneously, oil is trading around $107/barrel today after spending most of last week trading around $100/barrel. With elevated oil prices and expected higher demand, prices could continue to push upward through the week and into the weekend.

The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remains the same this past week at 41 cents.

Western Pennsylvania Averages

Today: $4.760

One Week Ago: $4.851

One Year Ago: $3.495

Record Price Date: 6/13/2022

Record Price: $5.029

Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.601 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.680. The average in Clearfield County is $4.631.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline today in various areas:

$4.680 Altoona

$4.931 Beaver

$4.718 Bradford

$4.524 Brookville

$4.809 Butler

$4.659 Clarion

$4.561 DuBois

$4.720 Erie

$4.641 Greensburg

$4.800 Indiana

$4.718 Jeannette

$4.937 Kittanning

$4.728 Latrobe

$4.741 Meadville

$4.803 Mercer

$4.869 New Castle

$4.876 New Kensington

$4.891 Oil City

$4.894 Pittsburgh

$4.614 Sharon

$4.825 Uniontown

$4.741 Warren

$4.817 Washington

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($6.15), Washington ($5.77), Hawaii ($5.63), Oregon ($5.33), Alaska ($5.28), Nevada ($5.24), Illinois ($5.05), Michigan ($4.83), Arizona ($4.82), and District of Columbia ($4.67).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Texas ($3.97), Mississippi ($3.99), Georgia ($3.99), Louisiana ($3.99), Oklahoma ($4.00), Alabama ($4.06), Arkansas ($4.06), Kansas ($4.09), Tennessee ($4.12), and Indiana ($4.12).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are West Virginia (52 cents), Hawaii (51 cents), Alaska (50 cents), Louisiana (47 cents), New Hampshire (46 cents), California (46 cents), New Jersey (45 cents), Arkansas (44 cents), Illinois (44 cents), and South Carolina (44 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (29 cents), Missouri (32 cents), Utah (33 cents), Maryland (33 cents), Iowa (34 cents), Nebraska (34 cents), South Dakota (34 cents), Vermont (35 cents), New Mexico (37 cents), and Delaware (37 cents).

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