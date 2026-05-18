HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is partnering with national organizations to highlight safety guidelines from May 16 through May 22 during National Safe Boating Week.

According to a press release from the commission, the week serves as a preparation period for the upcoming summer boating season, which traditionally begins over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Mark Sweppenhiser, the director of the commission’s Bureau of Boating, stated that the week is a reminder to begin every boating trip with safety steps.

“By always putting safety first, you can focus on having fun on the water,” Sweppenhiser said in the release.

According to the agency, boaters are encouraged to follow a checklist of basic safety guidelines before and during each boating adventure, including:

Always wear a life jacket

Never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Have a float plan to let someone know when and where you will be boating

Check the weather forecast for storms and high-water conditions

Take a Boating Safety Education Course

Have proper registrations or launch permits for your boat

The press release also noted that operating any watercraft with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent or higher is illegal in Pennsylvania. According to the commission, penalties for boating under the influence match the penalties for driving an impaired motor vehicle. Commission waterways conservation officers will patrol state waters throughout the season to arrest impaired operators.

For more information on safe boating, to take a Boating Safety Education Course, and to purchase launch permits, boat registration renewals, and fishing licenses, visit Fishandboat.com.

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