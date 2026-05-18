HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt encouraged Pennsylvanians planning to vote in Tuesday’s primary election to review voter information today.

“We want every voter to be informed about how to exercise their right to vote in tomorrow’s primary election,” Schmidt said. According to a Department of State press release, polls across the Commonwealth will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Any voter who is in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

The department stated that all completed mail ballots must arrive at county elections boards by 8 p.m. Tuesday to be counted. Voters who want to vote in person instead of using their requested mail ballot can surrender their ballot and outer envelope at their polling place. Individuals who lost or never received their requested mail ballot can vote using a provisional ballot, according to state officials.

First-time voters or individuals voting in a new precinct for the first time must present identification. State guidance indicates that acceptable options include both photo and non-photo identification.

Registered voters who moved within the state without updating their address can vote one final time in their previous precinct. According to the department, these voters must update their address at the polling place. Voters can request an emergency absentee ballot until 8 p.m. Tuesday if they experience a sudden illness, disability, or last-minute absence.

The Department of State noted that voters have a right to privacy and a right to language or literacy assistance at the polls. Voters may choose any person to assist them, excluding their employer, union representative, or the Judge of Elections. Harassment or discrimination should be reported to the county board of elections, the district attorney, or the state voter hotline at 1-877-868-3772.

Because Pennsylvania utilizes a closed primary system, only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for party nominees, according to the release. However, the department noted that all voters can vote on constitutional amendments, ballot questions, or special elections if they appear on the local ballot. Unofficial results will be posted on electionreturns.pa.gov after polls close.

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