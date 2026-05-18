JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney released details on several recent incidents in Jefferson County, including two DUI arrests and a dog law violation.

Big Run Man Arrested for Suspected DUI

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 29-year-old man from Big Run was arrested following a traffic stop in Bell Township. Police said the man, who was operating a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, was stopped around 10:50 p.m. on May 15 in the 1100 block of Route 119 for a summary traffic violation. During the stop, troopers determined the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and took him into custody. Charges are pending.

Summerville Man Facing DUI Charges

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney said a 60-year-old Summerville man was arrested for suspected DUI in Rose Township. According to police, troopers stopped the man’s 2010 Ford Escape around 1:24 p.m. on May 16 in the 100 block of Waterford Pike for a summary traffic violation. Police said the driver was determined to be under the influence of drugs and was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

Punxsutawney Man Cited Following Loose Dog Report

State police also reported a dog law violation investigation in Young Township. According to PSP, troopers were dispatched around 1:20 a.m. on May 17 to Guzzo Road for a report of a loose dog. Police said the owner, a 30-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was cited for a dog law violation through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

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