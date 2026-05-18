POLK TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A husband and wife both face misdemeanor assault charges in Jefferson County after state police say a domestic dispute turned violent and left two people injured.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the charges stem from an incident on May 10, at a residence on Forest Road in Polk Township. Randy Lee Pierce Jr., 39, and Crystal Renee Pierce, 32, both of Brockway, were each charged following the altercation.

The criminal complaint states that Randy Pierce and a male victim arrived at the state police barracks on May 11 to report an assault. The victim told police that Crystal Pierce assaulted him during a heated argument the previous night, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The affidavit notes that the victim stepped in to intervene during a verbal argument between Randy and Crystal Pierce. According to the complaint, a physical struggle began, during which Crystal Pierce allegedly bit the victim on the side and scratched his face, nose, and neck. The responding trooper observed a red bite mark and scratches on the individual, the affidavit said.

State police subsequently contacted Crystal Pierce, according to the complaint. The affidavit states she admitted to shoving both men to force them to leave the residence. She told police that the male victim then immediately began punching her with a closed fist, the complaint notes. Crystal Pierce stated she likely bit and scratched him while trying to escape, according to the affidavit.

Crystal Pierce also told state police that during the altercation, Randy Pierce grabbed her by the throat and threw her down multiple times, according to the affidavit. The complaint states she fell and fractured her left pinky finger during the struggle.

The investigating trooper reported observing swelling and redness around her right eye, bruises on her arm and shoulder, and a swollen left pinky finger, according to the affidavit. Medical professionals later confirmed the finger fracture, the complaint states.

Court documents show Randy and Crystal Pierce are each charged with the following offenses:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants were arraigned on May 12 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, according to court dockets, and bail was set at $15,000 unsecured for each.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 22 with Judge Inzana presiding.

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