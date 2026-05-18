CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced it will activate its Systematic Technique to Analyze and Manage Pennsylvania’s Pavements (STAMPP) crews in District 2, which encompasses Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties, starting Tuesday, May 19.

STAMPP crews are two-person teams consisting of a driver and an evaluator that travel a roadway’s shoulder at 5-10 mph while completing manual distress surveys of the roads’ shoulder, guide rail, and drainage systems. In some instances, such as on roads with narrow shoulders, the team may survey portions of the road on foot after safely parking their vehicle.

“The data these teams collect is vital to planning maintenance work on state owned roadways, but it is not as vital as keeping our employees and the traveling public safe,” said PennDOT Assistant District Executive Damon Wagner. “Please slow down, avoid distractions, and be on the lookout for STAMPP crews and other work crews as you are driving this summer. Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

PennDOT hires Engineering, Scientific, and Technical Interns (ESTI) to perform this work during the summer. Drivers should remain alert for STAMPP crews and their vehicles through the end of August.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.