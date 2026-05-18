HYDE — Scoring in every inning is exactly what the Clearfield Lady Bison softball team needed to do on Monday afternoon as they edged the visiting Lady Beavers of Dubois 14-13 in the final regular season home game of the year.

The win bumped Clearfield to 10-9, while DuBois dropped to 11-8.

Clearfield broke a 5-5 tie, and fell behind twice at 10-9 and 13-11, then scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and then held DuBois scoreless in the top of the seventh inning to secure the win.

Raigan Uncles led the Lady Bison 19-hit attack with four. Also having multi-hit games were Lily McBride and Lila Roberts with three apiece, and Aevril Hayward, Joell Henry, and Dalayni Kushner with two each.

Hayward had a big five RBI game, including the game winner with a two run single with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. McBride and Uncles each scored four times.

Haley Billotte lined a triple under the centerfielder’s glove, while Hayward, Henry, McBride, and Roberts each had doubles.

Hayward added a sac fly and a stolen base. McBride, Uncles, and Kushner also swiped base.

Megan Wisor picked up the win, as she started, then finished the game around a Henry three inning relief appearance through the middle innings.

Clearfield also turned two double plays in the game, both started with line drive outs at second baseman Mia Helsel.

Elliette Brewer and Abby Kalgren had four hit games for the Lady Beavers to lead their 17-hit attack.

Callie Bash ripped two doubles and Brielle Gray had a double included in their multi-hit games.

Clearfield will finish out their regular season on the road Thursday when they head to St. Marys to face the Dutch (8-7).

Score by innings:

DuBois 014 053 0 13 17 6

Clearfield 322 223 x 14 19 3

DUBOIS — 13

Addison Lilja CF 5110, Elliette Brewer 1B 5140, Brielle Gray SS 5332, Theresa McBride 2B 4221, Calli Bash 3B 4322, Abby Kalgren P 4043, Hailey Straub RF 4100, Stasija Daniuk LF 3000, Tessa Tekely LF 1100, Presleigh Evock C 3112, TOTALS 38 13 17 10.

CLEARFIELD — 14

Lily McBride CF 5430, Raigan Uncles LF 4440, Aevril Hayward SS 4125, Joell Henry DP/P 5023, Ellie McBride C 4010, Dalayni Kushner 3B 4121, Haley Billotte 1B 4110, Lila Roberts RF 4232, Megan Wisor DP/P 4011, Mia Helsel flex/2B 0000, TOTALS 38 14 19 12.

E – Gray-2, Kalgren, Lilja, McBride; Hayward-3. 2B – Bash-2, Gray; Hayward, Henry, L Mcbride, Roberts. 3B – Billotte. SF – Hayward. SB – Kalgren, Lilja, Bash; Hayward, Kushner, L McBride, Uncles. CS – Brewer.

Pitching:

DuBois: Kalgren (L) 6 IP, 19 H, 14 R, 11 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Clearfield: Wisor (W, 7-4) 4 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Henry 3 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.

Lady Bison Scoreboard: