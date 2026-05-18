CLEARFIELD- Members of the community gathered at the Clearfield Driving Park on Sunday to attend the “Save the CRPD” Rally.

The event featured a youth bike safety rodeo conducted by CRPD Chief Julie Curry, special guest speakers, and entertainment.

Attendees had the opportunity to sign petitions and sign up for volunteer opportunities to further support the Save the CRPD campaign.

Hosted by campaign volunteers, this event was designed to bring the community together in a show of support for the Clearfield Regional Police Department and all of our local first responders.