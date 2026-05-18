COALPORT, PA- At a time when communities continue to look for ways to support neighbors in need, a new Blessing Box now stands outside the Center for Active Living in Coalport, offering food and essential items to residents.

The Blessing Box was generously donated by the congregation of Glen Hope United Methodist Church as part of its continued commitment to community outreach and service. The box will serve as a resource for individuals and families who may need a helping hand during difficult times.

Accepting the Blessing Box on behalf of the Center for Active Living was Kathy Williams, substitute center manager, who expressed gratitude for the partnership and support shown by the church and volunteers.

Those participating in the presentation included Crystal Diehl, Gloria Arkwright, and Pastor Preston Hutchins, all of whom helped make the project possible through their dedication to serving the Coalport community.

Community members say the Blessing Box represents more than just a place to leave food or supplies — it is a symbol of compassion, kindness, and neighbors helping neighbors. Residents are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items, hygiene products, and other necessities to help keep the box stocked for those in need.

Local leaders hope the effort inspires others throughout the region to continue building stronger community connections through acts of generosity and service.