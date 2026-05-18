BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Jefferson County History Center will host its 11th Annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 6, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and offers something for everyone, whether they are veteran collectors, newcomers to the hobby, or casual browsers. Attendees can talk to experts and view unique displays of items available for show, sale, or trade. The historical memorabilia spans multiple eras, including the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam War, and Gulf Wars up to the present day.

Adult admission is $10, and children under the age of 16 are admitted for free. For more information, community members can call 814-849-0077 or visit jchconline.org.

The post Annual Military Memorabilia Event Returns To Brookville On June 6 appeared first on exploreJefferson.