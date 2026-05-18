Article by Randy Bartley

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Saturday was a “new chapter” in the 107 year-old history of American Legion, Post 102 in Brookville when the Legion members dedicated a new post home.

“Today, we dedicate more than a building. We dedicate a home; a home for service, for fellowship, for remembrance and for the future we build together,” said Navy veteran Karen Allgeier, the vice-president of the Brookville Borough Council. “This Legion Hall stands because veterans served, families sacrificed and a community believed in the power of coming together.”

Allgeier thanked the Brookville Borough for leasing the hall to the Legion. She said this is the third building the Brookville Council has leased with generous terms to a community, non-profit, organizations.

“Within these walls stories of courage will be shared, friendships will be strengthen and generations will learn what it truly means to serve something greater than oneself,” she said. “But this hall is not only a tribute to the past. It is a promise to the future.

U.S. Navy veteran Karen Allgeier represented the Brookville Borough Council during the dedication ceremony.

“Our veterans have always carried the weight of duty, leadership and resilience,” said Allgeier. “When they returned home these qualities didn’t fade. They became part of the heartbeat of this community. This hall becomes the place where those qualities continue to grow, inspire and guide us.”

She said a Legion Hall is never just for vets. “It is for the community that surrounds them, the families who supported them, the neighbor who welcomed them home and young people who will walk through these doors, learn what service looks like. It will be a place where veterans find connections, where the community finds purpose and where together we build the next chapter of our shared story.”

“There is an old saying that ‘home is where the heart is,’ but for the members of Rogers-Daugherty American Legion Post 102, today we can finally say that our heart has a roof and four walls,” said Air Force veteran Jessica McWain, the Pennsylvania American Legion Adjutant of the year. “For 107 years, this Post has been a pillar of Brookville. We were established in 1919, the very same year the American Legion was born on the national stage. We were named after one of our own: Lieutenant George T. Rodgers, who left his home on Pickering Street to serve in the Great War and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Post 102 Adjutant Jessica McWain, was one of the speakers Saturday afternoon.

“As we open this hall and the fledging Jefferson County Military Museum, we will be filling these rooms with the artifacts of our history including uniforms from nearly every era. Among them, I am placing my own uniform,” said McWain.

“When visitors see it behind the glass, I hope they see more than just the flash of stripes and the crisp, sharp lines of a dress uniform. The public often sees the pageantry of our service—the parades and the polished brass—but I want them to look closer. I want you to see the story written in the badges, the ribbons and the rank. I want you to know we carried sand of distant deserts in our boots, the sweat of missions that demanded everything we had, and the weight of the burdens we carried for those who didn’t return. A uniform is a map of where we’ve been and what it cost to get there. Regard ours with respect and curiosity to know our stories,” said McWain.

Brock and Payton Berfield examined uniforms in the Jefferson County Military Museum collection Saturday.

She said the museum is “a sanctuary for the ‘realness’ of our service.” McWain said “outside these doors, we are often viewed through that lens of pageantry and the ideals of a hero. But inside these walls, the pageantry fades, and the camaraderie remains.

“This is a home for the threats we faced together and the silent understanding that only comes from having stood the watch. It is a place where you don’t have to explain the weight on your shoulders, because everyone in this room has carried it, too,” she said. “We are creating a space where every veteran—regardless of when or where they served—has a place at the table. We are the living bridge between the history of 1919 and the veterans of tomorrow.

“For 25 years, we have carried our mission forward without a permanent place to call our own. Today, that changes. This building is now a stake in the ground for Jefferson County,” she said. “It is a promise that your service is remembered, your stories are safe, and you always have a place here. Post 102—welcome home.”

Commander Ent expressed his thanks to the Community for the support given to the Legion.

Brookville Mayor Dick Beck presented Legion Commander Steve Ent with a proclamation naming Saturday, May 16 American Legion Day in the borough.

Brookville Mayor Dick Beck, left, presented Commander Steve Ent with a proclamation for the dedication of the American Legion hall Saturday.

PA. Rep. Brian Smith expressed his thanks for the service of the veterans and wished the members of Post 102 a great future at the new post.

Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North (USA) offered a humorous story about the shower facilities during one of his tours in Iraq.

The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce helped the Legion members with the cutting of a ribbon to formally open the Post. Inside the post, a cake was cut by Ent using a Civil War replica sword. Inside the post was the dedication of a mural painted by Clarion-Limestone junior Emma Zacherl as her Eagle Scout project.

American Legion Post 102 Commander Steve Ent used a Civil War replica sword to cut the cake at the Post 102 dedication Saturday. With Ent are Adjutant Jessica McWain and former Commanders Dave Deemer, right, and Bill Littlefield, left.

Legion member Frank Bartley recalled the history of the building. The Victorian-era three story building was erected in 1888 and used as a caretaker’s cottage. Later it was used as the home economics class and the Brookville Area School District administration building. For the past decade it was used as a day care by the Brookville YMCA. The Legion has a lease on the building for the next 10 years. He said this was the first time in 25 years the Legion has had a permanent home.

Isobel Schrecengost, Chaplain of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic, offered the invocation and benediction. Autumn Berfield and Dale Krysinski presented the Star Spangled Banner, the Armed Forces March and “Proud to be an American.”

Providing the music for the Post 102 dedication were Autumn Berfield and Dale Krysinski.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 2711-9 led the audience in the the Pledge of Allegiance.

The dedication also marked the opening of the Jefferson County Military Museum. The displays are located on the second floor until other accommodations can be secured.

For additional information about the American Legion or the Jefferson County Military Museum, message Randonbartley51 @gmail.com

Clarion-Limestone Artis Emma Zacherl showed her new mural in the American Legion to Vietnam veteran Russ Sweitzer. Zacherl painted the mural as her Eagle Scout project. The mural incorporates vignettes honoring the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

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