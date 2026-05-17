DUBOIS, PA- Mount Aloysius College today announced the launch of a new nursing program in DuBois, Pennsylvania, designed to address the ongoing shortage of health care providers in rural communities. The initiative is supported through a new collaboration between the Mount and Penn Highlands Healthcare, who will provide significant funding for these new nursing students.

Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Mount will provide scholarships to nursing students, along with guaranteed job placement upon graduation, many at a Penn Highlands facility, for the associates of nursing degree. Beginning this Fall, Mount Aloysius will lease space on the current Penn State DuBois campus to host its pre-nursing courses, as well as courses for its two current DuBois offerings – surgical technology and radiography.

The Mount’s growth arrives at a pivotal moment, as several established institutions have scaled back or exited the region entirely due to shifting demographics and statewide consolidation.

“This program advances our mission to meet workforce needs while making highest-quality education more accessible and affordable,” said John McKeegan, President of Mount Aloysius College. “We are thrilled to extend our offerings in the DuBois community and ensure that critical professional pathways remain accessible to north-central Pennsylvania. We are deeply thankful for the collaboration from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the DuBois Educational Foundation, as well as the support of local legislators and the Pennsylvania State University system.”

The nursing program will extend jobs to new nurses in the region and help fill positions at Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities.

“Partnering with Mount Aloysius College allows us to assist new nurses growing in their field of study and provide advanced experience in a clinical setting,” said Heather Franci, MBHA, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer for Penn Highlands Healthcare and service line director for The Heart Center, The Lung Center, Brain & Spine and Oncology Services. “We are excited to support higher education and look forward to expanding our partnership with Mount Aloysius College.”

The launch and collaboration was supported and guided by elected officials and foundation support in the region, who share the Mount’s and Penn Highlands’ excitement for these next steps.

“Mount Aloysius College’s expansion of its nursing program to DuBois is an important step toward addressing the region’s healthcare workforce shortage,” said State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. “By repurposing facilities at Penn State DuBois, the college is ensuring that students have convenient access to high‑quality training and employment opportunities while addressing healthcare needs in our community.”

“This is an exciting new era for higher education in Clearfield County and across the region,” said State Rep. Mike Armanini. “Mount Aloysius College is a well-respected partner that is going to help so many students realize their post-secondary educational goals close to home.”

“Mount Aloysius College’s commitment to the DuBois Campus is an exciting step forward for higher education in our region,” said Alex Gasbarre, President of the DuBois Educational Foundation. “This partnership strengthens opportunities for local students, supports our healthcare workforce, and helps ensure the campus continues to serve as a hub for education, talent development, and community growth.”

Students in the program will receive scholarship funding from the Mount and also be eligible for scholarships from Penn Highlands Healthcare. The new nursing program launch and new site are pending Middle States approval. Pre-nursing courses will begin Fall 2026, and Nursing courses are set to begin in January 2027.

To learn more about or apply for the new nursing program, as well as surgical technology and medical imaging, visit mtaloy.edu/dubois or call (888) 823-2220.

For additional information about careers, and student and graduate opportunities at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit https://www.phhealthcare.org/careers.